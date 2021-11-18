Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,414 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CPK opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

