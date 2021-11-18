Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,910 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Realogy worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

