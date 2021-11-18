Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 62,300 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,069,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SHLS opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.