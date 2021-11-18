Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.8% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 45.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

