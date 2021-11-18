Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 95,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

