Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Hilltop worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

NYSE:HTH opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.