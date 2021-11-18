Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Xperi worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Xperi by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Xperi by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 104,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Xperi by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Xperi stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

