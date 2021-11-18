Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $3,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprout Social by 151.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.15 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

