Credit Suisse AG Has $2.06 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

