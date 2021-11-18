Credit Suisse AG Has $2.13 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Heska worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

HSKA opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.