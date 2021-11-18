Credit Suisse AG Has $2.14 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of iHeartMedia worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.