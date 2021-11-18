Credit Suisse AG Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Primo Water worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,725 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of PRMW opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

