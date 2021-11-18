Credit Suisse AG Has $2.17 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.22 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

