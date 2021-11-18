Credit Suisse AG Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 724,458 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $17,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

