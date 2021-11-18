Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 42.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

