Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.12 Million in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPCB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPCB opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.