Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,690 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Innospec worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Innospec in the second quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innospec in the first quarter worth $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOSP. CL King cut their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Innospec stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $73.56 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

