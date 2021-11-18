Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,912 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.