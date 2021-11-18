Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. State Street Corp raised its position in MYR Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

