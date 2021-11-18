Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,722 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

