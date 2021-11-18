Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,806 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mueller Industries by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mueller Industries by 2,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MLI opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

