Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,292 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $467,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

