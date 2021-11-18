Credit Suisse AG Sells 29,106 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.