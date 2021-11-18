Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,499 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of LendingTree worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.