Credit Suisse AG Sells 480,823 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

