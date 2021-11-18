Credit Suisse AG Sells 71,492 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 71,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ADT opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.