Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,881 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,026. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $34.53 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.