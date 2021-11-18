Credit Suisse AG Takes $2.18 Million Position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.02% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

