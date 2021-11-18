Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

HMC opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

