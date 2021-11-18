Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.03 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004200 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $4.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,915.02 or 0.98145774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00475547 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.