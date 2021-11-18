Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 22,703 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.18. 470,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $175.07 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.