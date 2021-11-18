Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $257.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $211.29 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

