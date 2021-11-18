Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,191,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period.

IJK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,168. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

