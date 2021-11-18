Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.07 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.