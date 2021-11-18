Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 19,388 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQAL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 200,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,615. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

