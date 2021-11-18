Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 100,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 538,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,563. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.