Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 100,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 538,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,563. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

