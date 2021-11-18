Critical Contrast: Timberline Resources (TLRS) and The Competition

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Timberline Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3507 3780 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Timberline Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.45 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.43

Timberline Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Timberline Resources competitors beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

