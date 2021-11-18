Critical Survey: CCUR (CCUR) versus Its Peers

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CCUR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares CCUR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CCUR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CCUR Competitors
|42.29%
|-34.73%
|3.75%
This is a summary of recent ratings for CCUR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CCUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CCUR Competitors
|359
|1329
|1607
|58
|2.41
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%. Given CCUR’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s peers have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CCUR and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CCUR
|$5.87 million
|$12.23 million
|0.00
|CCUR Competitors
|$4.06 billion
|$537.45 million
|13.76
CCUR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
CCUR peers beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About CCUR
CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
