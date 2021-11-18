Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CROMF):

11/15/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.75 to C$19.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CROMF stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

