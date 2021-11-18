Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRON. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 241,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

