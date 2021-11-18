Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Cronos Group stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

