Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 12,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,136. The stock has a market cap of $994.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.