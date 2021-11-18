CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.86.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,399 shares of company stock valued at $41,507,244 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $39,939,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

