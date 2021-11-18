Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Down 14.7%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) shares dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

