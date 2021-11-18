Crowns Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

