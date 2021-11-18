Crowny Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $373,342.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,840.71 or 0.99742053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.54 or 0.06948652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

