Crust Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007481 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00304929 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00662958 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

