CryptEx Trading Down 11.2% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00021249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,786.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,020.16 or 0.99064933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00037378 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $274.53 or 0.00485469 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.