Crypto Sports (CSPN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,023.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $201,152.69 and $1,023.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

