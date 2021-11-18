CryptoSoul Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,350.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,350.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00174533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00544982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

